Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from The Home Depot, Ring, Rakuten and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: The Home Depot says it’s offering Black Friday prices through December. Carrie Underwood helps Ring celebrate what it calls “doorbell season.” And Rakuten wants you to “feel the joy of cash back.”