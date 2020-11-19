Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from The Home Depot, Ring, Rakuten and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from The Home Depot, Ring, Rakuten and more
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 19, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, IBM, Cheerios and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: The Home Depot says it’s offering Black Friday prices through December. Carrie Underwood helps Ring celebrate what it calls “doorbell season.” And Rakuten wants you to “feel the joy of cash back.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holidays: Favorite Time of Year
Ring: Holidays: Favorite Time of Year
Premiered on: New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, CNN
Ring data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 524,383,622 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,412,883 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.47
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Living Room Ensemble
Rakuten: Living Room Ensemble
Premiered on: Outdaughtered, TLC
Rakuten data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 606,408,395 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,697,415 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.00
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Tell Your Mom
AT&T Wireless: Tell Your Mom
Premiered on: My Wife and Kids, Fuse
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,940,343,901 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,728,575 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.85
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
The Little Things: Frontline Sandwiches
Chick-fil-A: The Little Things: Frontline Sandwiches
Premiered on: black-ish, CW
Chick-fil-A data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,455,757,136 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,939,619 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.36
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Black Friday Prices: Convenience
The Home Depot: Black Friday Prices: Convenience
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
The Home Depot data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,476,187,995 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,972,154 (32% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.88
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, IBM, Cheerios and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, IBM, Cheerios and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ally, T-Mobile, ADT and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ally, T-Mobile, ADT and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vistaprint, Facebook, Realtor.com and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vistaprint, Facebook, Realtor.com and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Duluth Trading Company, Capital One, Macy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Duluth Trading Company, Capital One, Macy’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chewy, BMW, Chime and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chewy, BMW, Chime and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Shutterfly, Lancôme and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Shutterfly, Lancôme and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chrysler, Command, Sonic and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chrysler, Command, Sonic and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Spectrum Mobile, Etsy, Panera and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Spectrum Mobile, Etsy, Panera and more