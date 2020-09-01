Watch the newest commercials on TV from Huggies, Microsoft, Bud Light and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Budweiser deploys the Bud Light Zamboni to help hype BudLight.com/delivery, which serves up a list of retailers near you that will deliver Bud Light right to your home. Microsoft says that its Microsoft Teams product offers “more ways to share ideas.” And Huggies wants you to know that its Pull-Ups New Leaf diapers are made with plant-based ingredients.