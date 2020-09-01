Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Huggies, Microsoft, Bud Light and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 01, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Budweiser deploys the Bud Light Zamboni to help hype BudLight.com/delivery, which serves up a list of retailers near you that will deliver Bud Light right to your home. Microsoft says that its Microsoft Teams product offers “more ways to share ideas.” And Huggies wants you to know that its Pull-Ups New Leaf diapers are made with plant-based ingredients.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
More Ways
Microsoft Office: More Ways
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC Sports
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Bud Light Zamboni
Bud Light: The Bud Light Zamboni
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC Sports
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 314,140,648 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,160,126 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.37
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
You Changed for Good
ADT: You Changed for Good
Premiered on: Bill Hemmer Reports, Fox News
ADT data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 616,441,485 (46% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,815,128 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.45
Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)
Made for Eligibility
USAA: Made for Eligibility
Premiered on: The Golden Girls, Hallmark
USAA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,807,446,394 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,419,118 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.77
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Discover Big Kid Confidence
Huggies: Discover Big Kid Confidence
Premiered on: Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, National Geographic Wild
Huggies data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,347,714,796 (40% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,635,838 (42% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.58
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

