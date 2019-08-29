Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from IBM, Macy’s, Burger King and more

Published on August 29, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 27.

A few highlights: Macy’s hypes its fashion-focused Labor Day Sale featuring savings on “the best looks of summer.” Burger King wants you to know about the “bites for about a buck” on its menu right now, including 10 chicken nuggets for $1.49. And IBM serves up an ode to problem-solving in an ad with the tagline “Smart loves problems.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Smart Loves Problems
IBM: Smart Loves Problems
Premiered on: 2019 U.S. Open Tennis, ESPN
IBM data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 140,672,806 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,739,559 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.84
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Seamless
Modsy: Seamless
Premiered on: Aerial America, Smithsonian
Modsy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,488,952 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $64,839 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.19
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Labor Day Sale: The Best Looks of Summer
Macy's: Labor Day Sale: The Best Looks of Summer
Premiered on: CBS Morning News, CBS
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,761,598,152 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,859,307 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.36
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bites For About a Buck
Burger King: Bites For About a Buck
Premiered on: Futurama, Comedy Central
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,452,030,270 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,025,673 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.32
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2019 Labor Day: Cindy Crawford Home Living Room Set
Rooms to Go: 2019 Labor Day: Cindy Crawford Home Living Room Set
Premiered on: The Young and the Restless, CBS
Rooms to Go data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 404,840,020 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $437,377 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.43
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular