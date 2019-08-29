Watch the newest commercials on TV from IBM, Macy’s, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 27.
A few highlights: Macy’s hypes its fashion-focused Labor Day Sale featuring savings on “the best looks of summer.” Burger King wants you to know about the “bites for about a buck” on its menu right now, including 10 chicken nuggets for $1.49. And IBM serves up an ode to problem-solving in an ad with the tagline “Smart loves problems.”