Watch the newest commercials on TV from Instacart, Home Chef, CVS and more

Published on October 10, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 8.

A few highlights:  CVS says that “CVS customers are better”—thanks to the various services its pharmacy offers, such as prescription reminders. Instacart wants you to know that with its app, “You can shop from all your favorite stores online ... then we’ll deliver your order in as fast as one hour.” And meal kit marketer Home Chef promotes an $80-off-your-first-month offer.

Ticket
Heineken: Ticket
Premiered on: Wheeler Dealers, Motor Trend Network
Heineken data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 542,912,354 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,640,249 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.17
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Meet Cute
Instacart: Meet Cute
Premiered on: Dr. Phil, Oprah Winfrey Network
Instacart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 36,368,562 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $64,572 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.33
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
All Greens, No Gunk
BioClarity: All Greens, No Gunk
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
BioClarity data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 758,939 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,247 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.71
Attention Index: 179 (79% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Go Together
Home Chef: Go Together
Premiered on: Supernatural, TNT
Home Chef data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 107,297,121 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $421,782 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.57
Attention Index: 155 (55% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Better
CVS Health: Better
Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, MyNetworkTV
CVS Health data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 32,764,319 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $221 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.56
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

