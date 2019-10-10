Watch the newest commercials on TV from Instacart, Home Chef, CVS and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 8.
A few highlights: CVS says that “CVS customers are better”—thanks to the various services its pharmacy offers, such as prescription reminders. Instacart wants you to know that with its app, “You can shop from all your favorite stores online ... then we’ll deliver your order in as fast as one hour.” And meal kit marketer Home Chef promotes an $80-off-your-first-month offer.