Watch the newest commercials on TV from Jeep, Google Pixel, Finish Line and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: NBA star Giannis Antetokounmp helps Metro by T-Mobile promote its Unlimited LTE plan. Google serves up another in a series of ads hyping the Childish Gambino Playmoji available on Pixel 3. And Jeep wants you to know that the Wrangler has been named the 2019 Motor Trend SUV of the Year.

Playmoji Dance-Off
Google Phones: Playmoji Dance-Off
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Google Phones data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 754,963,642 (44% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,284,836 (32% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.36
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bodega Fresh: New Faces
Finish Line: Bodega Fresh: New Faces
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Finish Line data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 47,914,109 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $445,040 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.21
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Plays HORSE
Metro by T-Mobile: Giannis Antetokounmpo Plays HORSE
Premiered on: NBA TV Marquee Matchup, NBA TV
Metro by T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 855,205,748 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,870,306 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.79
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Candy Crush Friends Saga: Me, Me, Me ...
King: Candy Crush Friends Saga: Me, Me, Me ...
Premiered on: The Twilight Zone, SYFY
King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 490,711,687 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,103,778 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.81
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
SUV of the Year
Jeep: SUV of the Year
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, CBS
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,087,301,642 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,817,055 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.30
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
