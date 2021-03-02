Watch the newest commercials on TV from Jeep, Kohl’s, L'Oréal Paris and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Jeep hypes the Wrangler 4xe in an homage of sorts to “2001: A Space Odyssey” that features a chorus of wild animals. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Jeep’s Golden Globes ad takes the ‘Space Odyssey’ back down to earth.”) “Self-worth is a journey, not a destination,” Viola Davis declares in a new 30-second TV cut of a continuing campaign from L’Oréal Paris that debuted last May with a two-minute video titled “Lessons of Worth with Viola Davis.” And Kohl’s says “Spring with all you’ve got” in a spot that playfully celebrates the coming season.