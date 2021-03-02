Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Jeep, Kohl’s, L'Oréal Paris and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 02, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Jeep hypes the Wrangler 4xe in an homage of sorts to “2001: A Space Odyssey” that features a chorus of wild animals. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Jeep’s Golden Globes ad takes the ‘Space Odyssey’ back down to earth.”) “Self-worth is a journey, not a destination,” Viola Davis declares in a new 30-second TV cut of a continuing campaign from L’Oréal Paris that debuted last May with a two-minute video titled “Lessons of Worth with Viola Davis.” And Kohl’s says “Spring with all you’ve got” in a spot that playfully celebrates the coming season.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Self Worth
L'Oreal Paris: Self Worth
Premiered on: The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: Earth Odyssey
Jeep: 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: Earth Odyssey
Premiered on: E! Live From the Red Carpet, E!
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 938,955,154 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40,134,301 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.98%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Worlds Strongest Man Takes on the Recycling
GEICO: Worlds Strongest Man Takes on the Recycling
Premiered on: Game Time With Boomer Esiason, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,798,039,483 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $117,319,821 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.73%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Carhartt: A St. Patrick's Day Story
Guinness: Carhartt: A St. Patrick's Day Story
Premiered on: Bassmaster Fishing Elite Series, Fox Sports 1
Guinness data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 290,255,962 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,152,043 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.84%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Spring Into Action
Kohl's: Spring Into Action
Premiered on: Magnum, P.I., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,820,759,077 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,416,620 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

