Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Cadillac, Coldwell Banker and more

Published on March 23, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 19.

As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, it’s been surreal to watch certain commercials as the U.S. continues to react to the coronavirus crisis. The Kia and Coldwell Banker spots below, for example, are obviously tonally pre-pandemic. But marketers are increasingly starting to introduce creative that acknowledges the new reality. For instance, Cadillac, in the commercial seen here, says that GM Financial is offering flexible payment arrangements­ and notes that customers interested in purchasing a new vehicle “may have the option of shopping online and taking delivery at home.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
We Have Your Back
Cadillac: We Have Your Back
Premiered on: Tennis Encore, Tennis Channel
Cadillac data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 940,364,081 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,076,144 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.15
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Night Track
Kia: Night Track
Premiered on: Hardwood Classics, NBA TV
Kia data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 957,356,983 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,975,431 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.81
Attention Index: 51 (49% more interruptions than avg.)
Topiary
Raymond James: Topiary
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Luxury Lives Here
Coldwell Banker: Luxury Lives Here
Premiered on: Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Camping Trip Windshield Chip
Safelite Auto Glass: Camping Trip Windshield Chip
Premiered on: Too Cute!, Animal Planet
Safelite Auto Glass data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,696,832,916 (56% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,844,718 (38% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.35
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

