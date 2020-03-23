Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Cadillac, Coldwell Banker and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 19.
As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, it’s been surreal to watch certain commercials as the U.S. continues to react to the coronavirus crisis. The Kia and Coldwell Banker spots below, for example, are obviously tonally pre-pandemic. But marketers are increasingly starting to introduce creative that acknowledges the new reality. For instance, Cadillac, in the commercial seen here, says that GM Financial is offering flexible payment arrangements and notes that customers interested in purchasing a new vehicle “may have the option of shopping online and taking delivery at home.”