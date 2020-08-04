Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Nike, 3M and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 04, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uber Eats, Disney+, Allegra and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Nike serves up an inspirational 90-second spot that ends with a two-part tagline: “You can’t stop sport / You can’t stop us.” (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the campaign: “Nike merges the moves of athletes in rousing ad about the drive that unites them all.”) In a Kia spot that introduces the 2021 Telluride Nightfall Edition, an announcer says that “Navigating the rocky moments is part of the adventure.” And 3M demonstrates real-world (and potentially life-saving) uses of its 3M Scotchlite reflective material.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
You Can't Stop Us
Nike: You Can't Stop Us
Premiered on: WNBA Basketball, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
A Whole New Experience
Michelob: A Whole New Experience
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Michelob data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,775,240,011 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,719,285 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.28
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
When This Is Over
ALS Association: When This Is Over
Premiered on: DailyMailTV, WGN America
ALS Association data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,827,244 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $303 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.35
Attention Index: 49 (51% more interruptions than avg.)
What's Been Missing
Kia: What's Been Missing
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Kia data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,239,786,299 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,193,478 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.46
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
What Matters Most
3M: What Matters Most
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
3M data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 74,704,157 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,125,260 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.49
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uber Eats, Disney+, Allegra and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uber Eats, Disney+, Allegra and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from JC Penney, McDonald’s, Freeway Insurance and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from JC Penney, McDonald’s, Freeway Insurance and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Chime, Brita and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Chime, Brita and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coca-Cola, Macy’s, Post-it and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coca-Cola, Macy’s, Post-it and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Burger King, Wells Fargo, Skechers and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Burger King, Wells Fargo, Skechers and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from PepsiCo, Peacock, IHOP and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from PepsiCo, Peacock, IHOP and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Johnnie Walker, DoorDash, CarGurus and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Johnnie Walker, DoorDash, CarGurus and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Command, Ritz Crackers, Hidden Valley and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Command, Ritz Crackers, Hidden Valley and more