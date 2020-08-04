Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Nike, 3M and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Nike serves up an inspirational 90-second spot that ends with a two-part tagline: “You can’t stop sport / You can’t stop us.” (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the campaign: “Nike merges the moves of athletes in rousing ad about the drive that unites them all.”) In a Kia spot that introduces the 2021 Telluride Nightfall Edition, an announcer says that “Navigating the rocky moments is part of the adventure.” And 3M demonstrates real-world (and potentially life-saving) uses of its 3M Scotchlite reflective material.