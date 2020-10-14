Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from KitchenAid, Tractor Supply Co., SimpliSafe and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: SimpliSafe’s Robbert (a recurring character who is, well, a robber) shows how easy it is to set up the DIY home security system. Tractor Supply Co. wants you to “prepare for those shorter days and cooler nights, and sit back and warm up to more family time.” And KitchenAid wants you to know that its latest dishwasher has “the largest third rack available.”