Watch the newest commercials on TV from KitchenAid, Tractor Supply Co., SimpliSafe and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 14, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: SimpliSafe’s Robbert (a recurring character who is, well, a robber) shows how easy it is to set up the DIY home security system. Tractor Supply Co. wants you to “prepare for those shorter days and cooler nights, and sit back and warm up to more family time.” And KitchenAid wants you to know that its latest dishwasher has “the largest third rack available.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
At Home with Robbert: Blindfolded
SimpliSafe: At Home with Robbert: Blindfolded
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom, CNN
SimpliSafe data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 435,058,314 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,624,050 (38% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.00
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
The Little Things: Ellie
Chick-fil-A: The Little Things: Ellie
Premiered on: I Love Lucy, Hallmark
Chick-fil-A data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 950,997,015 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,995,257 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.80
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Going All Out
KitchenAid: Going All Out
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
KitchenAid data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,911,925 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,731 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.86
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Add a Little Warmth
Tractor Supply Co.: Add a Little Warmth
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
Tractor Supply Co. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 405,358,105 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,199,664 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.86
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Count on Us
NAPA Auto Parts: Count on Us
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Next Generation, BBC America
NAPA Auto Parts data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 195,347,752 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,017,612 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.95
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

