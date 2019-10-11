Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kohl’s, Truebill, Thinx and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 9.
A few highlights: Thinx imagines what would happen if men got periods (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory on the campaign: “Why underwear brand Thinx had to adjust its TV ad before some networks accepted it”). A Truebill user says that “Anyone who is having trouble keeping track of their finances or subscriptions needs this app.” And Kohl’s hypes the Scott Living collection of home decor and furnishings from Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV’s “Property Brothers.”