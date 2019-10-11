Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kohl’s, Truebill, Thinx and more

Published on October 11, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 9.

A few highlights: Thinx imagines what would happen if men got periods (Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory on the campaign: “Why underwear brand Thinx had to adjust its TV ad before some networks accepted it”). A Truebill user says that “Anyone who is having trouble keeping track of their finances or subscriptions needs this app.” And Kohl’s hypes the Scott Living collection of home decor and furnishings from Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV’s “Property Brothers.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
MENstruation
THINX: MENstruation
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, BET
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Pulled Over
Credit Sesame: Pulled Over
Premiered on: The Bourne Ultimatum, Independent Film (IFC)
Credit Sesame data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 395,284,648 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,199,562 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.19
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
All Accounts in One View
Truebill: All Accounts in One View
Premiered on: Counting Cars, History Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
National Recruitment
Big Brothers Big Sisters: National Recruitment
Premiered on: Looking for a Medicare plan? Tune in now!, History Channel
Big Brothers Big Sisters data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 419,752 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,023 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 99.45
Attention Index: 192 (92% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Two Brothers, Two Styles
Kohl's: Two Brothers, Two Styles
Premiered on: Gilmore Girls, UP TV
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,753,255,144 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,182,112 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.52
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

