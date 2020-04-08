Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lexus, CarMax, Dunkin’ and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 08, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 6. 

A few highlights: Dunkin’ wants you to “enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’ at home” with its packaged coffee products. Lexus says that “now, more than ever, you and your needs come first” in an ad calling attention to its current service options. And CarMax wants you to know that in response to the COVID-19 epidemic it’s extending its 90-day warranty program and offering payment assistance.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Relationship
Experian: Relationship
Premiered on: Idiotest, Game Show
Experian data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,340,111,022 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,251,395 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.24
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
No Pants
Dunkin': No Pants
Premiered on: I Love Lucy, Hallmark
Dunkin' data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 718,480,346 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,326,383 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.50
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
Service Is Not Just a Department
Lexus: Service Is Not Just a Department
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,803,239,009 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,002,063 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.90
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Driven Together
CarMax: Driven Together
Premiered on: Top 10, NFL Network
CarMax data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 485,070,545 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,468,003 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.02
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pure Beach Vibes
Corona Hard Seltzer: Pure Beach Vibes
Premiered on: Wednesday Night iRacing, Fox Sports 1
Corona Hard Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 23,325,260 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $492,153 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.47
Attention Index: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

