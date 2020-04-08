Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lexus, CarMax, Dunkin’ and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 6.
A few highlights: Dunkin’ wants you to “enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’ at home” with its packaged coffee products. Lexus says that “now, more than ever, you and your needs come first” in an ad calling attention to its current service options. And CarMax wants you to know that in response to the COVID-19 epidemic it’s extending its 90-day warranty program and offering payment assistance.