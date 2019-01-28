Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lexus, Infiniti, Wells Fargo and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Wells Fargo explains how one of its staffers with the title "Financial Health Banker" can help young customers save up for their first home. North Carolina Tar Heels Coach Roy Williams helps Infiniti hype the QX50. And Lexus serves up a fresh TV cut of a wry campaign it debuted online last week in which "national treasure" (and Fox Sports football analyst) Matt Leinart helps promote something called the Quarterback Safety System+.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Poker
Avocados From Mexico: Poker
Premiered on: Texas Team Trail, CBS Sports
Avocados From Mexico data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 29,552,836 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $951,728 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.98
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Quarterback Safety System+
Lexus: Quarterback Safety System+
Premiered on: Postseason NFL Countdown, ESPN
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,395,963,558 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,662,574 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.97
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
This Is the Averys
Wells Fargo: This Is the Averys
Premiered on: Last Man Standing, FOX
Wells Fargo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 249,068,929 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,815,980 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.80
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Without Me: NCAA Coaches
Infiniti: Without Me: NCAA Coaches
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPN
Infiniti data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 212,670,612 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,508,594 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 77.50
Attention Index: 56 (44% more interruptions than avg.)
More to Prove
Titleist: More to Prove
Premiered on: European PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Titleist data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,930,983 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $951,549 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.28
Attention Index: 150 (50% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
