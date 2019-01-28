Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lexus, Infiniti, Wells Fargo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Wells Fargo explains how one of its staffers with the title "Financial Health Banker" can help young customers save up for their first home. North Carolina Tar Heels Coach Roy Williams helps Infiniti hype the QX50. And Lexus serves up a fresh TV cut of a wry campaign it debuted online last week in which "national treasure" (and Fox Sports football analyst) Matt Leinart helps promote something called the Quarterback Safety System+.