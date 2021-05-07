Watch the newest commercials on TV from LL Flooring, Target, Skillshare and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: LL Flooring, as Lumber Liquidators wants to be known now, shows off the Picture It Floor Visualizer tool on its website. Interior designer and Instagram-famous plant enthusiast Hilton Carter promotes his limited-time greenery collection of faux and live plants and accessories, coming to Target on May 14. And Skillshare wants you to “explore your creativity” with a little help from its library of online educational videos.