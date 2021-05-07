Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from LL Flooring, Target, Skillshare and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 07, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Tylenol, Bodyarmor, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: LL Flooring, as Lumber Liquidators wants to be known now, shows off the Picture It Floor Visualizer tool on its website. Interior designer and Instagram-famous plant enthusiast Hilton Carter promotes his limited-time greenery collection of faux and live plants and accessories, coming to Target on May 14. And Skillshare wants you to “explore your creativity” with a little help from its library of online educational videos.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Love Leads to Good
Procter & Gamble: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: Love Leads to Good
Premiered on: GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 22,488,651 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $228,811 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.59%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
The New Guy
Papa John's: The New Guy
Premiered on: Live with Kelly and Ryan, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,613,368,418 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,222,397 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.36%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Greenery
Target: Greenery
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,254,864,481 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,451,253 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.17%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Practice Makes Progress
Skillshare: Practice Makes Progress
Premiered on: The Carol Burnett Show, RFD TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 489,134 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,655 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.77%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Voila!
LL Flooring: Voila!
Premiered on: Ty Breaker, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 141,638,659 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $797,055 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.39%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

