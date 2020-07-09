Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Macy’s, Toyota, Olive Garden and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 09, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from PlayStation, Uber, Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 7.

A few highlights: Olive Garden wants you to know that you can order online and then “bring it all home with contactless carside pickup.” Toyota hypes the Highlander Hybrid with a little help from a dramatic model rocket launch in the desert. And Macy’s promotes its Black Friday in July Sale.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Rocket
Toyota: Rocket
Premiered on: Scare Tactics, MTV2
Toyota data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,922,916,682 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,401,486 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.70
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
All Your Favorites
Olive Garden: All Your Favorites
Premiered on: Proud Mary, FX
Olive Garden data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 826,187,703 (46% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,537,872 (71% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.61
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Cooking Channel: Summertime Recipe
Lea & Perrins: Cooking Channel: Summertime Recipe
Premiered on: Food Obsessed, Cooking Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Lessons With a Champion Golfer: Shane Lowry
GolfPass: Lessons With a Champion Golfer: Shane Lowry
Premiered on: Morning Drive, Golf
GolfPass data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 190,998,015 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $0 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.37
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Incredible Specials
Macy's: Incredible Specials
Premiered on: 2 Broke Girls, TBS
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,496,477,823 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,857,829 (36% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.30
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from PlayStation, Uber, Ford and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from PlayStation, Uber, Ford and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Qatar Airways, Michelob and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Qatar Airways, Michelob and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dell, Old Spice, Little Caesars and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dell, Old Spice, Little Caesars and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lysol, Target, Jack in the Box and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Lysol, Target, Jack in the Box and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from eBay, Love Has No Labels, Budweiser and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from eBay, Love Has No Labels, Budweiser and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dr Pepper, H&M, REX and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dr Pepper, H&M, REX and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, The Home Depot, Popeyes and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, The Home Depot, Popeyes and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Liberty Mutual, Dunkin’, Subway and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Liberty Mutual, Dunkin’, Subway and more