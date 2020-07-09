Watch the newest commercials on TV from Macy’s, Toyota, Olive Garden and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 7.
A few highlights: Olive Garden wants you to know that you can order online and then “bring it all home with contactless carside pickup.” Toyota hypes the Highlander Hybrid with a little help from a dramatic model rocket launch in the desert. And Macy’s promotes its Black Friday in July Sale.