Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, Apple, Geico and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 2.
A few highlights: McDonald’s hypes its Snickerdoodle McFlurry, available for an unspecified “limited time.” A snowball fight gets the cinematic action-thriller treatment in Apple’s latest (backstory: “How Apple pulled off its epic ‘Snowbrawl’ ad: Watch the ‘making of’ video”). And the Geico Gecko (who apparently has a low-level office job) is makin’ copies.