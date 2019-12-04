Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, Apple, Geico and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 04, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 2.

A few highlights: McDonald’s hypes its Snickerdoodle McFlurry, available for an unspecified “limited time.” A snowball fight gets the cinematic action-thriller treatment in Apple’s latest (backstory: “How Apple pulled off its epic ‘Snowbrawl’ ad: Watch the ‘making of’ video”). And the Geico Gecko (who apparently has a low-level office job) is makin’ copies.

Snowbrawl
Apple iPhone: Snowbrawl
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,655,266,060 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,839,690 (43% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.33
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
The Gecko Makes Copies
GEICO: The Gecko Makes Copies
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,800,066,553 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $127,036,416 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.66
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Introducing Dolby Atmos Music + J. Balvin
Dolby Laboratories: Introducing Dolby Atmos Music + J. Balvin
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Enjoy the Holidays
McDonald's: Enjoy the Holidays
Premiered on: Eve, TV ONE
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,669,546,468 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,412,124 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.14
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Everyone on Your List
SKECHERS: Holidays: Everyone on Your List
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
SKECHERS data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 183,305,518 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,332,052 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.62
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

