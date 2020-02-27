Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, Doom Eternal, WW and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 25.
A few highlights: McDonald’s wants you to know that Happy Meals now come with a toy from Disney Pixar’s “Onward.” WW (as Weight Watchers has rechristened itself) quotes “real people, real posts” that endorse its weight-loss program. And Bethesda Softworks teams up with Xbox to hype Doom Eternal, a new first-person shooter video game set for release on March 20.