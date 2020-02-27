Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, Doom Eternal, WW and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 27, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 25.

A few highlights: McDonald’s wants you to know that Happy Meals now come with a toy from Disney Pixar’s “Onward.” WW (as Weight Watchers has rechristened itself) quotes “real people, real posts” that endorse its weight-loss program. And Bethesda Softworks teams up with Xbox to hype Doom Eternal, a new first-person shooter video game set for release on March 20.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
What Is Eternal?
Xbox: What Is Eternal?
Premiered on: Impractical Jokers, TBS
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,458,126 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $109,912 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.78
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Onward
McDonald's: Onward
Premiered on: The Amazing World of Gumball, Cartoon Network
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,873,925,157 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,825,742 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.23
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Believe the Buzz: Three Months Free
WW: Believe the Buzz: Three Months Free
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
WW data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,182,833,048 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,989,952 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.16
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Only One Thing You Think Of
Hooters: Only One Thing You Think Of
Premiered on: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, BET
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Me and My Golf: Total Game
GolfPass: Me and My Golf: Total Game
Premiered on: Morning Drive, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

