Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Metro by T-Mobile, Smirnoff, Bud Light and more

Published on October 31, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 29.

A few highlights: Metro by T-Mobile hypes its current “best deal in wireless” plan that includes Amazon Prime. Bud Light serves up a comedic ad about a “hero” fan in the stands named Jeff Adams who let a baseball hit him in the torso rather than drop his two Bud Lights during a World Series game (ABC News has the backstory: “How a decision to save $19 worth of beer made this guy a World Series legend”). And Smirnoff brings its epic, cinematic “Secret Story” campaign, which has been running in Europe, to U.S. television (Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Smirnoff’s first global campaign in 25 years mines the brand’s infamous roots”).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Our Hero, Jeff Adams
Bud Light: Our Hero, Jeff Adams
Premiered on: 2019 World Series, FOX
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,094,703,449 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,206,525 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.34
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Secret Story
Smirnoff: The Secret Story
Premiered on: This Is Us, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Best Deal in Wireless: Your Choice
Metro by T-Mobile: Best Deal in Wireless: Your Choice
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Metro by T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 909,329,197 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,812,580 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.89
Attention Index: 68 (32% more interruptions than avg.)
Easy and Delicious
Sun Basket: Easy and Delicious
Premiered on: Beach Hunters, HGTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Start Earning
Bayer AG: Start Earning
Premiered on: Ag PhD, RFD TV
Bayer AG data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 567,879,643 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,889,902 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.26
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular