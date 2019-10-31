Watch the newest commercials on TV from Metro by T-Mobile, Smirnoff, Bud Light and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 29.
A few highlights: Metro by T-Mobile hypes its current “best deal in wireless” plan that includes Amazon Prime. Bud Light serves up a comedic ad about a “hero” fan in the stands named Jeff Adams who let a baseball hit him in the torso rather than drop his two Bud Lights during a World Series game (ABC News has the backstory: “How a decision to save $19 worth of beer made this guy a World Series legend”). And Smirnoff brings its epic, cinematic “Secret Story” campaign, which has been running in Europe, to U.S. television (Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Smirnoff’s first global campaign in 25 years mines the brand’s infamous roots”).