Watch the newest commercials on TV from Michelob, Postmates, Dollar Shave Club and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 22.
A certain iconic domestic diva helps Postmates hype itself as an alternative to cooking (Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz previewed the spot on Tuesday: “Martha Stewart has a solution for your dinnertime screw-ups in Postmates’ first national campaign”). Dollar Shave Club celebrates the “dad bod.” And Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma helps promote Michelob Ultra as a “superior light beer that goes with our rhythm.”