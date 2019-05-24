Watch the newest commercials on TV from Michelob, Postmates, Dollar Shave Club and more

Hot Spots

Published on May 24, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on May 22.

A certain iconic domestic diva helps Postmates hype itself as an alternative to cooking (Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz previewed the spot on Tuesday: “Martha Stewart has a solution for your dinnertime screw-ups in Postmates’ first national campaign”). Dollar Shave Club celebrates the “dad bod.” And Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma helps promote Michelob Ultra as a “superior light beer that goes with our rhythm.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Martha Stewart Cooks Some Postmates: Pasta Carbonara
Postmates: Martha Stewart Cooks Some Postmates: Pasta Carbonara
Premiered on: The Ice Cream Show, Viceland
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Wine Lunch
Hotels.com: Wine Lunch
Premiered on: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's ``All in the Family'' and ``The Jeffersons'', ABC
Hotels.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 643,126,496 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,285,958 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.90
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Goes With Our Rhythm
Michelob: Goes With Our Rhythm
Premiered on: Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Fox Sports 1
Michelob data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 850,527,141 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,598,249 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.11
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dad Bod
Dollar Shave Club: Dad Bod
Premiered on: Everybody Hates Chris, TV ONE
Dollar Shave Club data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 165,779,104 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,031,020 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.98
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Get Your Summer Going
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get Your Summer Going
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
Dick's Sporting Goods data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 191,133,317 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,478,904 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.94
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

