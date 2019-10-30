Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mini, Smile Direct Club, Lay’s and more

Published on October 30, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 28.

A few highlights: Mini says it’s “a different kind of car for a different kind of drive.” Smile Direct Club says that it “can straighten your smile three times sooner than traditional braces.” And a man is mercifully (if cheerfully) stalked by a group of coworkers who want some of his Lay’s potato chips—every time he opens a bag, no matter where he is.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Fansville: Fannesia
Dr Pepper: Fansville: Fannesia
Premiered on: Boomer and Gio, CBS Sports
Dr Pepper data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 454,822,477 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,317,732 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.88
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Scary
Smile Direct Club: Scary
Premiered on: It's a Living, Logo
Smile Direct Club data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 970,925,728 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,439,686 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.28
Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)
For the Drive
MINI USA: For the Drive
Premiered on: Christmas Land, Hallmark
MINI USA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,196,155 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $72,998 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.22
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Holiday Troubles
Heineken: Holiday Troubles
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Heineken data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 461,204,153 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,968,169 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.49
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)
Surprise
Lay's: Surprise
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, OXYGEN
Lay's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 425,358,358 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,072,642 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.35
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

