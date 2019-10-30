Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mini, Smile Direct Club, Lay’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 28.
A few highlights: Mini says it’s “a different kind of car for a different kind of drive.” Smile Direct Club says that it “can straighten your smile three times sooner than traditional braces.” And a man is mercifully (if cheerfully) stalked by a group of coworkers who want some of his Lay’s potato chips—every time he opens a bag, no matter where he is.