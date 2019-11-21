Watch the newest commercials on TV from Netflix, American Express, Jeep and more

Hot Spots

Published on November 21, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 19.

A few highlights: Netflix promotes its new original anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” A spokesman says that the Jeep Gladiator is for “those with the urge to plow and carve and climb” as we see dramatic shots of the vehicle racing through snow, sand and rocky terrain. And American Express promotes Small Business Saturday, coming up on Nov. 30.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Seats
Jeep: Seats
Premiered on: Star Trek: Voyager, BBC America
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,613,632,080 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,485,492 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.92
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Small-Business Saturday: Coffee Shop
American Express: Small-Business Saturday: Coffee Shop
Premiered on: Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
American Express data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 446,705,564 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,820,060 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.85
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Now You're Cooking
Food Network: Now You're Cooking
Premiered on: NCIS, USA Network
Food Network data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,493,239,150 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,238,184 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.57
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Small-Business Saturday: Support Local Gift Shops
American Express: Small-Business Saturday: Support Local Gift Shops
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
American Express data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 446,705,564 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,820,060 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.85
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
Netflix: Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
Premiered on: Chopped, Food Network
Netflix data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 263,196,168 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,155,690 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.47
Attention Index: 138 (38% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

