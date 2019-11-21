Watch the newest commercials on TV from Netflix, American Express, Jeep and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 19.
A few highlights: Netflix promotes its new original anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” A spokesman says that the Jeep Gladiator is for “those with the urge to plow and carve and climb” as we see dramatic shots of the vehicle racing through snow, sand and rocky terrain. And American Express promotes Small Business Saturday, coming up on Nov. 30.