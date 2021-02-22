Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nintendo, Open Spaces, Square and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Open Spaces calls itself “the new standard of home storage.” Nintendo celebrates family togetherness—over playing games from the “Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics” collection—in the latest installment of its continuing “My Way to Play” campaign for the Nintendo Switch. (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Feb. 8.) And Square ponders the “unknowns” involved in running a business.