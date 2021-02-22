Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nintendo, Open Spaces, Square and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 22, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from SodaStream, Cadillac, Olly and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Open Spaces calls itself “the new standard of home storage.” Nintendo celebrates family togetherness—over playing games from the “Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics” collection—in the latest installment of its continuing “My Way to Play” campaign for the Nintendo Switch. (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Feb. 8.) And Square ponders the “unknowns” involved in running a business.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Unknowns
Square: Unknowns
Premiered on: Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine, Discovery Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The World Around You
General Motors: The World Around You
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
General Motors data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 119,784,655 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,581,590 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.99%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
This Past Year
Open Spaces: This Past Year
Premiered on: Home Improvement, Laff TV
Open Spaces data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,788,612 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,104 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.26%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
My Way: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Nintendo: My Way: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Premiered on: Nurses, NBC
Nintendo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 323,055,418 (83% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,904,887 (86% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.80%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Love Is a Choice
Ethos: Love Is a Choice
Premiered on: Aerial America, Smithsonian
Ethos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,158,057 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,686 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.45%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

