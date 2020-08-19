Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nintendo, Woodford Reserve, Bud Light and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: A young couple gets drawn into quietly playing “Luigi’s Mansion 3” while their baby sleeps in the latest “My way to play” ad for the Nintendo Switch. “With over 200 flavor notes to discover, every sip of Woodford Reserve bourbon is a spectacle for the senses,” an announcer declares in a spot for the Brown-Forman liquor brand. And Bud Light promotes BudLight.com/delivery, which serves up a list of retailers near you that will deliver Bud Light right to your home.