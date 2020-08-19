Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nintendo, Woodford Reserve, Bud Light and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 19, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: A young couple gets drawn into quietly playing “Luigi’s Mansion 3” while their baby sleeps in the latest “My way to play” ad for the Nintendo Switch. “With over 200 flavor notes to discover, every sip of Woodford Reserve bourbon is a spectacle for the senses,” an announcer declares in a spot for the Brown-Forman liquor brand. And Bud Light promotes BudLight.com/delivery, which serves up a list of retailers near you that will deliver Bud Light right to your home.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
My Way to Play: Luigi's Mansion Three
Nintendo: My Way to Play: Luigi's Mansion Three
Premiered on: Bolt, Freeform
Nintendo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 294,129,671 (37% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,780,591 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.30
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Fireworks of Flavor
Woodford Reserve: Fireworks of Flavor
Premiered on: 2020 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Golf
Woodford Reserve data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,590,067 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $102,498 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.92
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Red Bull
Circle K: Red Bull
Premiered on: Motocross Racing, NBC
Circle K data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,022,067 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $283,279 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.35
Attention Index: 31 (69% more interruptions than avg.)
Beer Vendor: Last Call
Bud Light: Beer Vendor: Last Call
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, FOX
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 285,727,175 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,915,672 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.10
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Never Settle
Thor MX: Never Settle
Premiered on: Pro Motocross Championship, Mav TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

