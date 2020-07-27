Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from PepsiCo, Peacock, IHOP and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 27, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Johnnie Walker, DoorDash, CarGurus and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: PepsiCo hypes its cash-back PepCoin program for its specially-marked products including Mtn Dew, Doritos, Lay’s and, of course, Pepsi. Peacock promotes some of the children’s programming it’s currently streaming, including “Cleopatra in Space,” “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo?” And IHOP wants you to know about its new BreakFEASTS menu offerings, which come with eggs, bacon, crêpes and more.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Without Restaurants
DoorDash: Without Restaurants
Premiered on: Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, BRAVO
DoorDash data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 569,185,876 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,404,706 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.64
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
LiMu Emu & Doug: Volleyball
Liberty Mutual: LiMu Emu & Doug: Volleyball
Premiered on: Bryan Callen: Complicated Apes, CW
Liberty Mutual data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,253,384,075 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,205,296 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.93
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
For the Fans
FanDuel: For the Fans
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
FanDuel data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 242,161,409 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,831 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.98
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Taste Buds Are for Tasting
Johnnie Walker: Taste Buds Are for Tasting
Premiered on: The Andy Griffith Show, SundanceTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
At Your Fingertips
CarGurus: At Your Fingertips
Premiered on: New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, CNN
CarGurus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 265,701,989 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,058,955 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.94
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Johnnie Walker, DoorDash, CarGurus and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Johnnie Walker, DoorDash, CarGurus and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Command, Ritz Crackers, Hidden Valley and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Command, Ritz Crackers, Hidden Valley and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Quibi and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Quibi and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Popeyes, CBS All Access, Glowforge and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Popeyes, CBS All Access, Glowforge and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Peacock, Hulu, Subway and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Peacock, Hulu, Subway and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Spotify, Burger King and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Spotify, Burger King and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, MiO, Ford and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, MiO, Ford and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Disney+, Old Navy, Ring and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Disney+, Old Navy, Ring and more