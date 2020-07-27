Watch the newest commercials on TV from PepsiCo, Peacock, IHOP and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: PepsiCo hypes its cash-back PepCoin program for its specially-marked products including Mtn Dew, Doritos, Lay’s and, of course, Pepsi. Peacock promotes some of the children’s programming it’s currently streaming, including “Cleopatra in Space,” “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo?” And IHOP wants you to know about its new BreakFEASTS menu offerings, which come with eggs, bacon, crêpes and more.