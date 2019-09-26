Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pizza Hut, Casper, Party City and more

Published on September 26, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 24.

A few highlights: Pizza Hut promotes an unlikely new menu item (Jessica Wohl previewed the campaign last week: “Here comes the Pizza Hut and Cheez-It mashup no one asked for”). Party City hypes its “downright scary deals” on Halloween essentials such as costumes and fog machines. And Casper, the direct-to-consumer mattress brand, shares rave reviews from some of its biggest fans.

<

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Approved
Pizza Hut: Approved
Premiered on: College Football, ESPNU
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,582,691,256 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,629,111 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.37
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Halloween: Party Cups, Costumes and Fog Machines
Party City: Halloween: Party Cups, Costumes and Fog Machines
Premiered on: Full House, [email protected]
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
World of Warships: Remain Unseen
Wargaming.net: World of Warships: Remain Unseen
Premiered on: America: Facts vs. Fiction, American Heroes Channel
Wargaming.net data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 8,369,436 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $239,753 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.65
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
You're Welcome
Pizza Hut: You're Welcome
Premiered on: Chrisley Knows Best, E!
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,582,691,256 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,629,111 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.37
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Heaven for a Mattress
Casper: Heaven for a Mattress
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
Casper data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 288,471,677 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,575,835 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.74
Attention Index: 159 (59% fewer interruptions than avg.)

