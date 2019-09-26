Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pizza Hut, Casper, Party City and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Sept. 24.
A few highlights: Pizza Hut promotes an unlikely new menu item (Jessica Wohl previewed the campaign last week: “Here comes the Pizza Hut and Cheez-It mashup no one asked for”). Party City hypes its “downright scary deals” on Halloween essentials such as costumes and fog machines. And Casper, the direct-to-consumer mattress brand, shares rave reviews from some of its biggest fans.