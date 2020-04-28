Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pizza Hut, Subaru, Taco Bell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 22.
A few highlights: Taco Bell hypes its $10 Cravings Pack that includes four Crunchy Tacos and four Beefy 5-Layer Burritos. Subaru highlights its partnership with Feeding America as part of its Subaru Loves to Help initiative. And a Pizza Hut “pizza guy” says “We do more than bring pizza to the door. We help make people feel connected. We bring a sense of normalcy.”