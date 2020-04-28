Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pizza Hut, Subaru, Taco Bell and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 28, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 22.

A few highlights: Taco Bell hypes its $10 Cravings Pack that includes four Crunchy Tacos and four Beefy 5-Layer Burritos. Subaru highlights its partnership with Feeding America as part of its Subaru Loves to Help initiative. And a Pizza Hut “pizza guy” says “We do more than bring pizza to the door. We help make people feel connected. We bring a sense of normalcy.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Never Been More True
Subaru: Never Been More True
Premiered on: Planet Earth: Blue Planet II, BBC America
Subaru data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,441,334,285 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,844,497 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.33
Attention Index: 56 (44% more interruptions than avg.)
Most Important Meals
McDonald's: Most Important Meals
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,025,989,985 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,747,387 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.10
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Cryceps
Oikos: Cryceps
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Oikos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 87,773,112 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $572,251 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.27
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
For Your Crew
Taco Bell: For Your Crew
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, USA Network
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,324,101,288 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,341,496 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.79
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Proud to Serve
Pizza Hut: Proud to Serve
Premiered on: The Masked Singer, FOX
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,136,126,795 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,326,491 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.30
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

