Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from PlayStation, Uber, Ford and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 08, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 6.

A few highlights: PlayStation promotes the “Ghost of Tsushima” PS4 action-adventure game arriving on July 17. Ford hypes the big Bronco reveal coming up on July 13. (Ad Age’s EJ Schultz has the backstory: “Ford will take over Disney properties to reveal new Bronco” and “Ford plugs Bronco with new ‘Built Wild’ tagline.”) And Uber reminds passengers: “No mask. No ride.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Ghost of Tsushima: A Storm Is Coming
PlayStation: Ghost of Tsushima: A Storm Is Coming
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 469,116,970 (64% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,406,682 (76% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.70
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Built Wild: Waterfall
Ford: Built Wild: Waterfall
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,025,468,183 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,242,990 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.52
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
No Mask. No Ride.
Uber: No Mask. No Ride.
Premiered on: CBS This Morning, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
One Zap Wonder
Apartments.com: One Zap Wonder
Premiered on: Fatal Vows, Investigation Discovery
Apartments.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 436,300,328 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,237,833 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.26
Attention Index: 142 (42% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Magic Window
Arby's: Magic Window
Premiered on: The Three Stooges, Independent Film (IFC)
Arby's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,001,507,415 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,506,929 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.84
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

