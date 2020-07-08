Watch the newest commercials on TV from PlayStation, Uber, Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 6.
A few highlights: PlayStation promotes the “Ghost of Tsushima” PS4 action-adventure game arriving on July 17. Ford hypes the big Bronco reveal coming up on July 13. (Ad Age’s EJ Schultz has the backstory: “Ford will take over Disney properties to reveal new Bronco” and “Ford plugs Bronco with new ‘Built Wild’ tagline.”) And Uber reminds passengers: “No mask. No ride.”