Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Evian, Ruffles and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Flo and her Progressive colleagues attempt to enjoy a beach day with “no insurance talk.” (Spoiler: It doesn’t go well.) Dua Lipa, Evian’s global ambassador, performs a snippet of her hit “Levitating” a cappella as part of the brand’s new “Drink True” campaign. (This is a 15-second TV cut of an ad that debuted on YouTube in an 81-second version on March 9.) And Anthony Davis and King Bach team up with a (lousy) daredevil to hype Flamin’ Hot BBQ Ruffles.