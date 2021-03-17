Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Evian, Ruffles and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 17, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Flo and her Progressive colleagues attempt to enjoy a beach day with “no insurance talk.” (Spoiler: It doesn’t go well.) Dua Lipa, Evian’s global ambassador, performs a snippet of her hit “Levitating” a cappella as part of the brand’s new “Drink True” campaign. (This is a 15-second TV cut of an ad that debuted on YouTube in an 81-second version on March 9.) And Anthony Davis and King Bach team up with a (lousy) daredevil to hype Flamin’ Hot BBQ Ruffles.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Pit Stop: Flavors
Coca-Cola: Pit Stop: Flavors
Premiered on: Mom, FXX
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 185,822,782 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,623,811 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.30%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Break From Work
Progressive: Break From Work
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,562,017,390 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $79,886,602 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.29%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Mike Brought Them
Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer: Mike Brought Them
Premiered on: The Bachelor, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Without Ridges: Daredevil
Ruffles: Without Ridges: Daredevil
Premiered on: The Breakfast Club, Revolt
Ruffles data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,180,077 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,440,102 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.47%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
A cappella
Evian: A cappella
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Evian data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,903,555 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,372 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.03%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

