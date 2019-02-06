Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ralph Lauren, Lexus, Axe and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Axes serves up a fresh TV cut of a basketball-themed ad for Axe Ice Chill that debuted online a couple weeks ago. Lexus calls its RX "the leading luxury SUV of all time." And Ralph Lauren celebrates young love in a dreamy black-and-white spot for Ralph Lauren Romance.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Attention
Lexus: Attention
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,336,665,853 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,606,405 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.00
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
Woah Woah Woah: MVP
Axe: Woah Woah Woah: MVP
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Axe data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 44,784,324 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $579,226 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.85
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Double Up
Dickey's BBQ: Double Up
Premiered on: The Cosby Show, TV ONE
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Do You Believe?
Ralph Lauren Fragrances: Do You Believe?
Premiered on: Los Avatars, Galavision
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Love Your Age
Lancôme Paris: Love Your Age
Premiered on: House Hunters Renovation, HGTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US