Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Polaris, Jeep and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 29, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 24.

As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, marketers are increasingly starting to introduce ads that acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic. In this batch, for instance, Ram Trucks says that “better days will take some work,” but for now it’s offering buyers 0 percent financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days. Corporate sibling Jeep (both Ram Trucks and Jeep are part of Fiat Chrysler) says that “better days are ahead” in a similar ad that offers the same financing and payment terms. Meanwhile, Polaris—a maker of motorcycles, snowmobiles and other vehicles—promotes its Heroes Advantage program for active military, reservists and veterans.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Explosion
Triscuit: Explosion
Premiered on: Get Rich or Die Tryin', VH1
Triscuit data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 132,752,516 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,103,416 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.75
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Drive Forward
Jeep: Drive Forward
Premiered on: WTA Encore, Tennis Channel
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,327,935,436 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,312,618 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.55
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Age Doesn't Matter
Knix: Age Doesn't Matter
Premiered on: Andrea Mitchell Reports, MSNBC
Knix data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 50,346,148 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $135,415 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.75
Attention Index: 65 (35% more interruptions than avg.)
Drive Forward
Ram Trucks: Drive Forward
Premiered on: Buying Alaska, Destination America
Ram Trucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,069,733,267 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,873,022 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.77
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
A Proud American Company
Polaris: A Proud American Company
Premiered on: Boomer and Gio, CBS Sports
Polaris data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 82,404,448 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $960,331 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.56
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hyundai, Burger King, DoorDash and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hyundai, Burger King, DoorDash and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Cadillac, Coldwell Banker and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Cadillac, Coldwell Banker and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from KFC, Clorox, Ford and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from KFC, Clorox, Ford and more
Watch the hopeful new ‘Visit Las Vegas’ commercial that addresses the coronavirus pandemic

Watch the hopeful new ‘Visit Las Vegas’ commercial that addresses the coronavirus pandemic
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Hormel, Bethesda Softworks and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Hormel, Bethesda Softworks and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, CarMax, Academy Sports + Outdoors and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, CarMax, Academy Sports + Outdoors and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Rothy’s, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Rothy’s, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, AT&T TV, Allstate and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Coke, AT&T TV, Allstate and more