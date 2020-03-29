Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Polaris, Jeep and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 24.
As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, marketers are increasingly starting to introduce ads that acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic. In this batch, for instance, Ram Trucks says that “better days will take some work,” but for now it’s offering buyers 0 percent financing for 84 months and no payments for 90 days. Corporate sibling Jeep (both Ram Trucks and Jeep are part of Fiat Chrysler) says that “better days are ahead” in a similar ad that offers the same financing and payment terms. Meanwhile, Polaris—a maker of motorcycles, snowmobiles and other vehicles—promotes its Heroes Advantage program for active military, reservists and veterans.