Watch the newest commercials on TV from Reebok, E-Trade, Halo Top and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A reality TV star makes a cameo appearance in a Halo Top commercial (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl previewed the campaign last week: "Even 'The Bachelor' needs a lot of ice cream in Halo Top's first TV ad"). Dollar Shave Club wants you to know that it offers more than just shaving supplies. And E-Trade says "If dog spas can be a thing, so can easy investing" in a spot that first appeared on YouTube.