Watch the newest commercials on TV from Reebok, E-Trade, Halo Top and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A reality TV star makes a cameo appearance in a Halo Top commercial (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl previewed the campaign last week: "Even 'The Bachelor' needs a lot of ice cream in Halo Top's first TV ad"). Dollar Shave Club wants you to know that it offers more than just shaving supplies. And E-Trade says "If dog spas can be a thing, so can easy investing" in a spot that first appeared on YouTube.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Love
Halo Top: Love
Premiered on: The Bachelor, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Dollar Waaaay More Than Just Shave Club
Dollar Shave Club: Dollar Waaaay More Than Just Shave Club
Premiered on: Tastiest Places to Chowdown, Destination America
Dollar Shave Club data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 199,124,878 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,925,431 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.30
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Against the Current
ModCloth: Against the Current
Premiered on: Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof, Independent Film (IFC)
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Doggie Spa Day
E*TRADE: Doggie Spa Day
Premiered on: Too Cute!, Animal Planet
E*TRADE data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 316,078,535 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,315,273 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.58
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Storm the Court
Reebok: Storm the Court
Premiered on: George Lopez, [email protected]
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US