Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, DirecTV, AT&T and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 29, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Crest, Taco Bell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald encourages a dad to buy a more spacious home for his kids—and to use Rocket Mortgage to finance said home. DirecTV invites you to “watch pro and college football games in 4K HDR.” And AT&T hypes the new iPhone 12 Pro, which works on AT&T’s 5G wireless network, with a little help from old-fashioned word-of-mouth advertising.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
No Ball in the House
Rocket Mortgage: No Ball in the House
Premiered on: FOX NFL Thursday Pregame, FOX
Rocket Mortgage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,597,948,513 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,018,918 (50% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.32
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Word of Mouth Advertising
AT&T Wireless: Word of Mouth Advertising
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,665,886,192 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,976,418 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.77
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Flannel Fest: Made For...
Bass Pro Shops: Flannel Fest: Made For...
Premiered on: Fastest Cars in the Dirty South, Motor Trend Network
Bass Pro Shops data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 132,590,224 (40% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,008,223 (47% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.09
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
Experience Football in 4K
DIRECTV: Experience Football in 4K
Premiered on: Criminal Minds, SundanceTV
DIRECTV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 228,889,568 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $879,065 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.99
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Experience
University of Phoenix: Experience
Premiered on: ER, POP
University of Phoenix data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,132,959,139 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,229,097 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 76.45
Attention Index: 52 (48% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Crest, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Crest, Taco Bell and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Jack in the Box, Peloton and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Jack in the Box, Peloton and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Nespresso, Spotify and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, Nespresso, Spotify and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Jeep, Jägermeister and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Jeep, Jägermeister and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, DoorDash, Papa Murphy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon, DoorDash, Papa Murphy’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Nutri-Grain, Modelo and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Nutri-Grain, Modelo and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Party City, Citi, Vaseline and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Party City, Citi, Vaseline and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Xbox, Roman and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Xbox, Roman and more