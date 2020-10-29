Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, DirecTV, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald encourages a dad to buy a more spacious home for his kids—and to use Rocket Mortgage to finance said home. DirecTV invites you to “watch pro and college football games in 4K HDR.” And AT&T hypes the new iPhone 12 Pro, which works on AT&T’s 5G wireless network, with a little help from old-fashioned word-of-mouth advertising.