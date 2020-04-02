Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Amazon, Honda and more

Hot Spots

By Simon Dumenco. Published on April 02, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 31.

A few highlights: Samsung hypes its Galaxy S20 5G series of smartphones. Honda says that “the way we’ll get through this”—the coronavirus pandemic—“is by remembering to care for each other.” And in a fresh TV cut of an ad that debuted online on Friday, Amazon thanks “all of our Amazon retail heroes on the floor [of warehouses], in the air and behind the wheel.”

For more details on pandemic-focused campaigns, see “A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Thank You, Amazon Heroes
Amazon: Thank You, Amazon Heroes
Premiered on: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Amazon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,446,231,043 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,231,573 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.85
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Changes
Samsung Mobile: Changes
Premiered on: The Conners, ABC
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,929,255,675 (95% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $45,467,882 (94% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.88
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Power of Something Greater
Honda: The Power of Something Greater
Premiered on: The Andy Griffith Show, SundanceTV
Honda data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,290,844,372 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,411,067 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.43
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Overcoming Challenges
USAA: Overcoming Challenges
Premiered on: New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, CNN
USAA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,515,540,383 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,594,037 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.81
Attention Index: 68 (32% more interruptions than avg.)
Experience the Thrill
K1 Speed: Experience the Thrill
Premiered on: Outnumbered Overtime With Harris Faulkner, Fox News
K1 Speed data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,661,843 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,805 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.55
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industrys. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

