Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Amazon, Honda and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 31.
A few highlights: Samsung hypes its Galaxy S20 5G series of smartphones. Honda says that “the way we’ll get through this”—the coronavirus pandemic—“is by remembering to care for each other.” And in a fresh TV cut of an ad that debuted online on Friday, Amazon thanks “all of our Amazon retail heroes on the floor [of warehouses], in the air and behind the wheel.”
