Watch the newest commercials on TV from Seventh Generation, Michelob, Valspar and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: An announcer says "There's enough artificial in the world" in a Michelob Ultra commercial that makes a wry reference to AI, before noting the beer contains "no artificial colors or flavors." Valspar says "When you do it right, you can't go wrong" in an ad for Valspar Signature paint. And Seventh Generation serves up another installment in a series of spots starring Maya Rudolph in which she sings about the why you should use 100 percent recycled toilet paper; the song's lyrics this time include "Because it's not a tree's duty / to clean that booty. It's really quite absurd / that a home for a bird, would be used to wipe a turd."

Artificial Devices: Not Old Enough
Premiered on: Bar Rescue, Paramount Network
Michelob data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 976,375,123 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,072,809 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.74
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)
One Leaves: Run
Premiered on: The Challenge, MTV
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,037,737,519 (45% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,244,406 (52% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.03
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Trees and B's
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Seventh Generation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 217,993,346 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,798,735 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.79
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Right
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Manhunt
Premiered on: Pete's Dragon, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
