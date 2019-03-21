Watch the newest commercials on TV from Seventh Generation, Michelob, Valspar and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: An announcer says "There's enough artificial in the world" in a Michelob Ultra commercial that makes a wry reference to AI, before noting the beer contains "no artificial colors or flavors." Valspar says "When you do it right, you can't go wrong" in an ad for Valspar Signature paint. And Seventh Generation serves up another installment in a series of spots starring Maya Rudolph in which she sings about the why you should use 100 percent recycled toilet paper; the song's lyrics this time include "Because it's not a tree's duty / to clean that booty. It's really quite absurd / that a home for a bird, would be used to wipe a turd."