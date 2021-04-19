Watch the newest commercials on TV from Slack, Silk, Bounty and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Slack, the workplace collaboration platform, says that “This is our moment to build something new” in a fresh TV cut of its continuing “Invent the future” campaign. (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on March 22. See also: “Watch: Slack CMO on next phase of pandemic marketing as offices reopen.”) A children’s chorus delivers a ditty about Silk, the almond milk brand. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “The ‘milk of the land’ comes from almonds in campaign for Danone’s Silk.”) And Bounty comes to the rescue when an enthusiastic swipe on an online dating profile causes a messy spill.