Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Slack, Silk, Bounty and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 19, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vitaminwater, Airbnb, Bounty and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Slack, the workplace collaboration platform, says that “This is our moment to build something new” in a fresh TV cut of its continuing “Invent the future” campaign. (A web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on March 22. See also: “Watch: Slack CMO on next phase of pandemic marketing as offices reopen.”) A children’s chorus delivers a ditty about Silk, the almond milk brand. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “The ‘milk of the land’ comes from almonds in campaign for Danone’s Silk.”) And Bounty comes to the rescue when an enthusiastic swipe on an online dating profile causes a messy spill.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Invent the Future
Slack: Invent the Future
Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf
Slack data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,202,149 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $54,845 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.46%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Milk of the Land
Silk: Milk of the Land
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Silk data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 319,820,534 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,277,725 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Home, Happier
Bed Bath & Beyond: Home, Happier
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Bed Bath & Beyond data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 14,610,442 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $191,733 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 6.06%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Online Dating
Bounty: Online Dating
Premiered on: Bubble Guppies, Nick Jr.
Bounty data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 873,842,766 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,397,601 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.55%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Craft
Orkin: Craft
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
Orkin data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 201,458,228 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $656,312 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.78%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vitaminwater, Airbnb, Bounty and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vitaminwater, Airbnb, Bounty and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Fellowes, AT&T, Goldfish and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Fellowes, AT&T, Goldfish and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Impossible Foods, IBM, Zillow and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Impossible Foods, IBM, Zillow and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Visa, Nissan, Google and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Visa, Nissan, Google and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Overstock, Chevy, White Claw and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Overstock, Chevy, White Claw and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Goldfish, Cisco, Abbott and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Goldfish, Cisco, Abbott and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Petco, Lay’s, Tide and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Petco, Lay’s, Tide and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from GMC, AT&T, P&G and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from GMC, AT&T, P&G and more