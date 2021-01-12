Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Dave, Coors Light and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Coors Light campaigns to get football legend Tom “The Iceman” Flores inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dave says it offers “Banking for humans.” And T-Mobile wants you to know you can get the iPhone 12 “on us on every single plan.” (ICYMI, some news about the brand that broke on Monday: “T-Mobile awards Initiative its $2 billion U.S. media business,” from Ad Age.)