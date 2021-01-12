Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Dave, Coors Light and more

Hot Spots

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 12, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dunkin’, Philo, Zaxby’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Coors Light campaigns to get football legend Tom “The Iceman” Flores inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dave says it offers “Banking for humans.” And T-Mobile wants you to know you can get the iPhone 12 “on us on every single plan.” (ICYMI, some news about the brand that broke on Monday: “T-Mobile awards Initiative its $2 billion U.S. media business,” from Ad Age.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

The Iceman
Coors Light: The Iceman
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Coors Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 375,809,151 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,003,263 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.09
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Bear's Got Your Back
Dave App: The Bear's Got Your Back
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Dave App data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 351,981,812 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,724,259 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.92
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Interruption
SingleCare: Interruption
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
SingleCare data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 474,741,085 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,305,577 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.21
Attention Index: 156 (56% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Welcome to Arabia
Visit Saudi: Welcome to Arabia
Premiered on: Ghost Adventures, Travel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
New Year: iPhone 12 on Us on Every Plan
T-Mobile: New Year: iPhone 12 on Us on Every Plan
Premiered on: Hell's Kitchen, FOX
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,073,341,974 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $91,387,105 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.33
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

