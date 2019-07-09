Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Nike, Busch Beer and more

Published on July 09, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (July 5-7).

A few highlights: T-Mobile says that “baseball is more than a sport—it’s America’s game, and it’s on America’s network.” Nike serves up a stirring tribute in the wake of the USA women’s team’s victory in the FIFA World Cup (Ad Age first covered the ad in Monday morning’s Wake-Up Call: “Nike celebrates U.S. women’s soccer victory with a powerful spot”). And Busch Beer proves (sort of) that camouflage actually works.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Never Stop Winning
Nike: Never Stop Winning
Premiered on: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, FOX
Nike data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 58,593,651 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,768,611 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.48
Attention Index: 51 (49% more interruptions than avg.)
MLB: America's Network
T-Mobile: MLB: America's Network
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,025,520,921 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,627,554 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.20
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
Camo
Busch Beer: Camo
Premiered on: IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, NBC
Busch Beer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,649,401 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $276,697 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.46
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Said No One Ever: Campfire
BrüMate: Said No One Ever: Campfire
Premiered on: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, TLC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Better Workout
The Feed: Better Workout
Premiered on: 2019 Tour de France, NBC Sports
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular