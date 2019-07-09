Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Nike, Busch Beer and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (July 5-7).
A few highlights: T-Mobile says that “baseball is more than a sport—it’s America’s game, and it’s on America’s network.” Nike serves up a stirring tribute in the wake of the USA women’s team’s victory in the FIFA World Cup (Ad Age first covered the ad in Monday morning’s Wake-Up Call: “Nike celebrates U.S. women’s soccer victory with a powerful spot”). And Busch Beer proves (sort of) that camouflage actually works.