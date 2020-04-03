Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Fiat Chrysler and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 1.
Taco Bell says “Let our drive-thru help you get through.” (See more about the campaign in “A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus.”) Jack in the Box’s Jack wants you to #StayInTheBox—and, of course, take advantage of Jack in the Box’s drive-thru and delivery options. Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler says “Together, we can do this.” (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Fiat Chrysler and OneRepublic team up for coronavirus response campaign.”)