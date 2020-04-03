Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, Fiat Chrysler and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 03, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 1.

Taco Bell says “Let our drive-thru help you get through.” (See more about the campaign in “A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus.”) Jack in the Box’s Jack wants you to #StayInTheBox—and, of course, take advantage of Jack in the Box’s drive-thru and delivery options. Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler says “Together, we can do this.” (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Fiat Chrysler and OneRepublic team up for coronavirus response campaign.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Drive Forward
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: Drive Forward
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
It All Comes Together
Sonic Drive-In: It All Comes Together
Premiered on: Big Boy's Neighborhood, Fuse
Sonic Drive-In data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,019,716,365 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,221,291 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.57
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
Drive-Thru Window
Taco Bell: Drive-Thru Window
Premiered on: NBA TV Marquee Matchup, NBA TV
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,033,591,495 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,507,736 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.69
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Do the Right Thing
Kaiser Permanente: Do the Right Thing
Premiered on: The Price Is Right, CBS
Kaiser Permanente data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 25,479,357 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $484,816 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.35
Attention Index: 153 (53% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We Are Here For You
Jack in the Box: We Are Here For You
Premiered on: 2 Broke Girls, CW
Jack in the Box data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 241,942,620 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,244,834 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.39
Attention Index: 62 (38% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

