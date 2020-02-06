Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Toyota, Seventh Generation, Disney World and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 06, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 4.

A few highlights: Seventh Generation delivers an urgent message about climate change. (Jack Neff has the backstory: “Watch Seventh Generation summon FDR and climate strikers in response to Trump’s State of the Union.”) Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs says that, yep, he’s going to Disney World to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl triumph. And Toyota wants you to “Go in style when it matters most” with a little help from a Highlander.

Chiefs Super Bowl Victory
Disney World: Chiefs Super Bowl Victory
Premiered on: Bunk'd, Disney Channel
Disney World data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 990,082,298 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,495,966 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.93
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Believe in a Seventh Generation
Seventh Generation: Believe in a Seventh Generation
Premiered on: CBS News: State of the Union 2020, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Allies
Toyota: Allies
Premiered on: 12 corazones, NBC Universo
Toyota data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,128,559,887 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,747,358 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.74
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Crack Open Mountain Cold Refreshment
Coors Light: Crack Open Mountain Cold Refreshment
Premiered on: First Take, ESPN
Coors Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 344,294,465 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,469,447 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.46
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)
Add Some Color to Your World
Rooms to Go: Add Some Color to Your World
Premiered on: State of the Union, NBC
Rooms to Go data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 576,295,995 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,603,830 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.25
Attention Index: 44 (56% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

