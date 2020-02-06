Watch the newest commercials on TV from Toyota, Seventh Generation, Disney World and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 4.
A few highlights: Seventh Generation delivers an urgent message about climate change. (Jack Neff has the backstory: “Watch Seventh Generation summon FDR and climate strikers in response to Trump’s State of the Union.”) Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs says that, yep, he’s going to Disney World to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl triumph. And Toyota wants you to “Go in style when it matters most” with a little help from a Highlander.