Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Trojan, Spotify, Old Navy and more

Published on March 06, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 4.

A few highlights: Comedian and rapper Lil Dicky (yes, seriously) talks about safe sex for Trojan. Neil Patrick Harris and Billy Eichner help Old Navy promote its current sale on fleece. And Spotify hypes its new original podcast, “The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon,” a Funny Or Die production.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
In Today's World
Trojan: In Today's World
Premiered on: Dave, FXX
Trojan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 85,284,081 (48% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $820,048 (46% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.84
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Movement
Dick's Sporting Goods: Movement
Premiered on: The Masked Singer, FOX
Dick's Sporting Goods data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 26,798,084 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $431,579 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.39
Attention Index: 41 (59% more interruptions than avg.)
The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon
Spotify: The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Claw
Indeed: Claw
Premiered on: Aerial America, Smithsonian
Indeed data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,537,706,005 (66% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,910,480 (70% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.14
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
What's Better Than Fleece?
Old Navy: What's Better Than Fleece?
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

