Watch the newest commercials on TV from Trojan, Spotify, Old Navy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 4.
A few highlights: Comedian and rapper Lil Dicky (yes, seriously) talks about safe sex for Trojan. Neil Patrick Harris and Billy Eichner help Old Navy promote its current sale on fleece. And Spotify hypes its new original podcast, “The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon,” a Funny Or Die production.