Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, P.F. Chang’s, Progressive and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 07, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Verizon promotes its “Pay It Forward Live” weekly livestream concerts in support of small businesses. P.F. Chang’s says that “Our chefs would be honored to serve you dinner tonight” in a spot noting that it currently offers free delivery and curbside pickup. And Progressive serves up another in a series of comical videoconference-themed commercials starring recurring characters Jamie, Mara, Flo, Rodney, Lucy and Alan.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Pay It Forward LIVE: Janelle Monáe
Verizon: Pay It Forward LIVE: Janelle Monáe
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,395,430,200 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,479,741 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.12
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
WFH: Tech Issues
Progressive: WFH: Tech Issues
Premiered on: Today 3rd Hour, NBC
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,769,419,992 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,045,855 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.34
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Take Action
Effectv: Take Action
Premiered on: Dr. Ho's Total Body Relief, TV LAND
Effectv data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 53,067,220 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,151 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.93
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Our Fire Never Goes Out
P.F. Chang’s: Our Fire Never Goes Out
Premiered on: Match Game, Game Show
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Stay Home
Realtor.com: Stay Home
Premiered on: Seinfeld, TBS
Realtor.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 256,523,203 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,008,139 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.08
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

