Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, P.F. Chang’s, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Verizon promotes its “Pay It Forward Live” weekly livestream concerts in support of small businesses. P.F. Chang’s says that “Our chefs would be honored to serve you dinner tonight” in a spot noting that it currently offers free delivery and curbside pickup. And Progressive serves up another in a series of comical videoconference-themed commercials starring recurring characters Jamie, Mara, Flo, Rodney, Lucy and Alan.