Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, QuickBooks, Angel Soft and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 25.
As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, marketers are increasingly starting to introduce ads that acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic. In this batch, for instance, QuickBooks promotes its Small Business Relief Initiative (details at QuickBooks.com/SmallBusinessHelp). Verizon wants you to know about its weekly “Pay It Forward Live” livestream—every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST @verizon on Twitter—in support of coronavirus-affected communities and small businesses. And Angel Soft says its employees are “working night and day to get more toilet paper to your family.”
