Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, QuickBooks, Angel Soft and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 31, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 25.

As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, marketers are increasingly starting to introduce ads that acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic. In this batch, for instance, QuickBooks promotes its Small Business Relief Initiative (details at QuickBooks.com/SmallBusinessHelp). Verizon wants you to know about its weekly “Pay It Forward Live” livestream—every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST @verizon on Twitter—in support of coronavirus-affected communities and small businesses. And Angel Soft says its employees are “working night and day to get more toilet paper to your family.”

For more details on pandemic-focused campaigns, see “A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Ready to Rule
Quibi: Ready to Rule
Premiered on: Divorce Court, MyNetworkTV
Quibi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 422,454,407 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,744,659 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.89
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Helping Local Communities
Verizon: Helping Local Communities
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,568,889,882 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,079,835 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.58
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Magician
Liberty Mutual: Magician
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
Liberty Mutual data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,057,622,993 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $42,489,219 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.21
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Small Business Relief Initiative
QuickBooks: Small Business Relief Initiative
Premiered on: The Profit, CNBC
QuickBooks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,551,745,983 (41% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,695,651 (45% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.76
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Rolling up Our Sleeves
Angel Soft: Rolling up Our Sleeves
Premiered on: Guardians of the Galaxy, Freeform
Angel Soft data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 213,271,588 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,298,866 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.42
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

