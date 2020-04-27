Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Target, Allstate and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 23.
A few highlights: Verizon says that it’s “a partner that never quits” when it comes to serving the telecommunications needs of first responders. Target says that “We’ll never stop helping those who are helping all of us.” And Dennis Haysbert inadvertently helps hype Allstate Accident Forgiveness on the set of a movie.