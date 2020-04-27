Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Target, Allstate and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 27, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on April 23.

A few highlights: Verizon says that it’s “a partner that never quits” when it comes to serving the telecommunications needs of first responders. Target says that “We’ll never stop helping those who are helping all of us.” And Dennis Haysbert inadvertently helps hype Allstate Accident Forgiveness on the set of a movie.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

The Wrong Getaway Driver
Allstate: The Wrong Getaway Driver
Premiered on: 2020 NFL Draft, ABC
Allstate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,143,683,598 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,415,909 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.23
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Buying the Dips
E*TRADE: Buying the Dips
Premiered on: Tabatha's Salon Takeover, BRAVO
E*TRADE data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 290,172,489 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,196,356 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.37
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
NFL Draft: Every Day Is Gameday
Gillette: NFL Draft: Every Day Is Gameday
Premiered on: 2020 NFL Draft, ABC
Gillette data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 504,233,679 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,784,296 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.48
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Together at Home
Target: Together at Home
Premiered on: Broke, CBS
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,962,903,198 (38% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,715,380 (32% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.80
Attention Index: 52 (48% more interruptions than avg.)
First Responders
Verizon: First Responders
Premiered on: NFL Now, NFL Network
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,413,583,884 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,986,394 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.79
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

