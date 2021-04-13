Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vitaminwater, Airbnb, Bounty and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: “I Got You Babe” serves as the soundtrack of the latest Airbnb “Made possible by Hosts” ad, which focuses on a family’s stay at a converted barn in Fowey, England. Vitaminwater hypes Vitaminwater Zero Sugar with lutein, an antioxidant carotenoid that’s thought to improve eye health. And in a Bounty spot, a winning lottery ticket is saved from ruin by “The Quicker Picker Upper.”