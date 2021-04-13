Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vitaminwater, Airbnb, Bounty and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 13, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: “I Got You Babe” serves as the soundtrack of the latest Airbnb “Made possible by Hosts” ad, which focuses on a family’s stay at a converted barn in Fowey, England. Vitaminwater hypes Vitaminwater Zero Sugar with lutein, an antioxidant carotenoid that’s thought to improve eye health. And in a Bounty spot, a winning lottery ticket is saved from ruin by “The Quicker Picker Upper.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Your Cousin From Boston Gets Vaccinated
Samuel Adams: Your Cousin From Boston Gets Vaccinated
Premiered on: Pawn Stars, History Channel
Samuel Adams data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 274,154,245 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,923,128 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.54%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Know Why You Feel, How You Feel
Oura: Know Why You Feel, How You Feel
Premiered on: Home Town, HGTV
Oura data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,688,809 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,239 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
When Screens Attack
Vitaminwater: When Screens Attack
Premiered on: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Made Possible by Hosts: I Got You Babe
Airbnb: Made Possible by Hosts: I Got You Babe
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Airbnb data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 387,518,399 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,856,145 (33% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.88%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Lottery Ticket
Bounty: Lottery Ticket
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Bounty data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 857,231,609 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,166,941 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.58%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

