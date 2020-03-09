Watch the newest commercials on TV from VW, T-Mobile, 5-Hour Energy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 5.
A few highlights: Paul Giamatti portrays a self-described “celebrity accountant” in a teaser for Volkwagen’s 2020 Atlas Cross Sport campaign. (Backstory via E.J. Schultz: “‘Billions’ actor Paul Giamatti and Kieran Culkin of ‘Succession’ star in VW’s newest campaign.”) T-Mobile helps Samsung Galaxy hype the S20 5G. And a group of firefighters power up on 5-Hour Energy before heading out on a call.