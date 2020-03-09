Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from VW, T-Mobile, 5-Hour Energy and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 09, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 5.

A few highlights: Paul Giamatti portrays a self-described “celebrity accountant” in a teaser for Volkwagen’s 2020 Atlas Cross Sport campaign. (Backstory via E.J. Schultz: “‘Billions’ actor Paul Giamatti and Kieran Culkin of ‘Succession’ star in VW’s newest campaign.”) T-Mobile helps Samsung Galaxy hype the S20 5G. And a group of firefighters power up on 5-Hour Energy before heading out on a call.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Tiger
Volkswagen: Tiger
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Volkswagen data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,226,266,576 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,890,266 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.79
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: BOGO
T-Mobile: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: BOGO
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, CBS
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,731,189,300 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,464,285 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.31
Attention Index: 59 (41% more interruptions than avg.)
Firefighters
5-Hour Energy: Firefighters
Premiered on: 60 Days In, A&E
5-Hour Energy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 646,529,950 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,755,646 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.01
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Wise: No Pricing
Bojangles': Wise: No Pricing
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPNU
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Sound of Change
City Year Organization: Sound of Change
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

