Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Apple, Enterprise and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 10, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 8.

A few highlights: Walmart promotes its savings on back-to-school gear—whether for “the classroom or class in your room.” In its latest “Behind the Mac” ad, Apple shows Grammy-winning artist James Blake recording a song at his Los Angeles home (using Apple hardware and software, of course). And Enterprise wants you to know about its Complete Clean Pledge.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Daydream (In the Life Artois)
Stella Artois: Daydream (In the Life Artois)
Premiered on: I Love Lucy, Hallmark
Stella Artois data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 186,715,714 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $942,028 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.09
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
The Grooming Guru Is Here To Rescue You
Manscaped: The Grooming Guru Is Here To Rescue You
Premiered on: Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Fox Sports 1
Manscaped data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 288,674,599 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,691,146 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.83
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Behind the Mac: James Blake Cuts His Latest Track at Home
Apple Mac: Behind the Mac: James Blake Cuts His Latest Track at Home
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Back to School: Class/Room
Walmart: Back to School: Class/Room
Premiered on: SpongeBob SquarePants, [email protected]
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 663,402,234 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,321,181 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.55
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)
Peace of Mind
Enterprise: Peace of Mind
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
Enterprise data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 88,557,412 (60% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $679,644 (38% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.19
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

