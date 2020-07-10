Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Apple, Enterprise and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 8.
A few highlights: Walmart promotes its savings on back-to-school gear—whether for “the classroom or class in your room.” In its latest “Behind the Mac” ad, Apple shows Grammy-winning artist James Blake recording a song at his Los Angeles home (using Apple hardware and software, of course). And Enterprise wants you to know about its Complete Clean Pledge.