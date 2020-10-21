Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Nutri-Grain, Modelo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Walmart serves up another in a series of spots promoting “a new kind of membership”: Walmart+, for “free unlimited delivery on groceries & more.” A mom breaks a healthy-snack standoff with her son thanks to a Nutri-Grain Soft Baked Breakfast Bar. And Modelo says that “If it’s worth fighting for, it’s worth voting for” in a get-out-the-vote ad.