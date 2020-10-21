Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Nutri-Grain, Modelo and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 21, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Walmart serves up another in a series of spots promoting “a new kind of membership”: Walmart+, for “free unlimited delivery on groceries & more.” A mom breaks a healthy-snack standoff with her son thanks to a Nutri-Grain Soft Baked Breakfast Bar. And Modelo says that “If it’s worth fighting for, it’s worth voting for” in a get-out-the-vote ad.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
5G Just Got Real
Verizon: 5G Just Got Real
Premiered on: NEXT, FOX
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,036,029,102 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $73,210,404 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.25
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Worth Voting For
Modelo: Worth Voting For
Premiered on: NBA Playoff Playback, NBA TV
Modelo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,201,238,696 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,030,499 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.57
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
Doorstep: Free Unlimited Delivery
Walmart: Doorstep: Free Unlimited Delivery
Premiered on: NEXT, FOX
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,311,298,882 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $45,380,179 (40% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.37
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
2021 Circuit of the Americas
NASCAR: 2021 Circuit of the Americas
Premiered on: American Dad, TBS
NASCAR data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,491,884 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $165,914 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.21
Attention Index: 45 (55% more interruptions than avg.)
Standoff
Nutri-Grain: Standoff
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

