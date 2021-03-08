Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Old Navy, Samsung and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Walmart says that “We’re committing an additional $350 billion to products made, grown or assembled in America” in a spot that focuses on Metrolina Greenhouses, a Walmart supplier based in North Carolina. Old Navy hypes its fleece fashions in a TikTok-style ad. And Samsung shows off the Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation technology in its Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.