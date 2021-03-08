Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Old Navy, Samsung and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 08, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Buick, Adobe, Baileys and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Walmart says that “We’re committing an additional $350 billion to products made, grown or assembled in America” in a spot that focuses on Metrolina Greenhouses, a Walmart supplier based in North Carolina. Old Navy hypes its fleece fashions in a TikTok-style ad. And Samsung shows off the Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation technology in its Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Immersive Sound With Intelligent ANC
Samsung Mobile: Immersive Sound With Intelligent ANC
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,872,987,684 (49% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $41,580,535 (51% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.60%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Plant
Walmart: Plant
Premiered on: Spectre, FX
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 956,197,159 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,777,786 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.63%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
No Limits
Jeep: No Limits
Premiered on: Boomer and Gio, CBS Sports
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 929,963,668 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,058,812 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.01%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Fleece Shoes
Old Navy: Fleece Shoes
Premiered on: Below Deck Sailing Yacht, BRAVO
Old Navy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 129,297,917 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,685,655 (74% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.06%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Happens All the Time
PGA TOUR Superstore: Happens All the Time
Premiered on: Golf Today, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

