Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Robinhood, Golden Corral and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 07, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 5.

A few highlights: Walmart serves up a LEGO-centric version of its Big Game debut as part of a continuing campaign. (Jack Neff has the backstory: “Walmart’s first Super Bowl ad counters Amazon’s increasingly aggressive push.”) Golden Corral hypes its Endless Sirloin + Seafood special in a high-energy spot. (Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse has the backstory: “In creative shift, Golden Corral suggests that people ‘are what they eat’.”) And Robinhood Financial says that “a new kind of investor is changing things up with an app that’s changing the way we do money.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Famous Visitors: LEGO
Walmart: Famous Visitors: LEGO
Premiered on: LEGO Masters, FOX
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,215,553,779 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,173,280 (48% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.58
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A New Kind of Investor: Dinner
Robinhood Financial: A New Kind of Investor: Dinner
Premiered on: NBA Postgame, NBA TV
Robinhood Financial data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 780,267,140 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,431,380 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.74
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Plastic Is Destroying Our Oceans
Pela Case: Plastic Is Destroying Our Oceans
Premiered on: Intervention, Viceland
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Endless Sirloin + Seafood
Golden Corral: Endless Sirloin + Seafood
Premiered on: Full House, [email protected]
Golden Corral data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 798,923,772 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,023,206 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.93
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Change the World: Advocate for the Homeless
Coca-Cola: Change the World: Advocate for the Homeless
Premiered on: The First 48, A&E
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 9,976,435 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $95,592 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 76.59
Attention Index: 16 (84% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular