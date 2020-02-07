Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Robinhood, Golden Corral and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 5.
A few highlights: Walmart serves up a LEGO-centric version of its Big Game debut as part of a continuing campaign. (Jack Neff has the backstory: “Walmart’s first Super Bowl ad counters Amazon’s increasingly aggressive push.”) Golden Corral hypes its Endless Sirloin + Seafood special in a high-energy spot. (Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse has the backstory: “In creative shift, Golden Corral suggests that people ‘are what they eat’.”) And Robinhood Financial says that “a new kind of investor is changing things up with an app that’s changing the way we do money.”