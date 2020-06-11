Watch the newest commercials on TV from Wix, Jeep, Stella Artois and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: A Wix customer with a brick-and-mortar fashion shop explains how he used the web-development platform’s e-commerce tools to go from “selling to my town to selling nationwide in one week.” Jeep says that “If you think about the last few months, maybe it’ll give us a new perspective.” And Stella Artois promotes its new Solstice Lager.