Watch the newest commercials on TV from Wix, Jeep, Stella Artois and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 11, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from PlayStation, M&M’s, Arby’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: A Wix customer with a brick-and-mortar fashion shop explains how he used the web-development platform’s e-commerce tools to go from “selling to my town to selling nationwide in one week.” Jeep says that “If you think about the last few months, maybe it’ll give us a new perspective.” And Stella Artois promotes its new Solstice Lager.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Big Picture
Jeep: Big Picture
Premiered on: Whitney Houston: Final Reveal, Reelz Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Places
Hotels.com: Places
Premiered on: The Cleveland Show, Comedy Central
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
New Favorite Pants
Birddogs.: New Favorite Pants
Premiered on: College Football, ESPNU
Birddogs. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 88,905,791 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,679,076 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.20
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Refreshing
Stella Artois: Refreshing
Premiered on: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, BBC America
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
This Clothing Gallery Evolved Online When COVID-19 Hit
Wix.com: This Clothing Gallery Evolved Online When COVID-19 Hit
Premiered on: Faster With Finnegan, Motor Trend Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

