Watch the newest commercials on TV from WW, HSN, Titleist and more

Hot Spots

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 30, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 28.

A few highlights: WW (as Weight Watchers has rechristened itself) serves up a testimonial from a gospel singer named Tamela who lost 50 pounds on the program. HSN customers help the shopping network hype its FlexPay payment program. And pro golfers including Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith star in a Titleist spot in which the golf equipment and apparel brand calls itself “the choice of the world’s best.”

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Number One on Tour
Titleist: Number One on Tour
Premiered on: Asian PGA Tour Highlights, Golf
Titleist data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 36,586,837 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $583,320 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.13
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ever So Slightly Timeless
Amelia Island Tourist Development Council: Ever So Slightly Timeless
Premiered on: Winning Amelia, NBC Sports
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Flex Pay
HSN: Flex Pay
Premiered on: Ghost Adventures, Travel
HSN data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 18,504,640 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,647 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.15
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tamela: 10 Pounds on Us
WW: Tamela: 10 Pounds on Us
Premiered on: Flipping Vegas, FYI
WW data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,500,021,877 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,056,324 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.90
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Phone Scam PSA
The United States Social Security Administration: Phone Scam PSA
Premiered on: Lou Dobbs Tonight, Fox Business
The United States Social Security Administration data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 468,873 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.62
Attention Index: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)

