Watch the newest commercials on TV from WW, HSN, Titleist and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 28.
A few highlights: WW (as Weight Watchers has rechristened itself) serves up a testimonial from a gospel singer named Tamela who lost 50 pounds on the program. HSN customers help the shopping network hype its FlexPay payment program. And pro golfers including Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith star in a Titleist spot in which the golf equipment and apparel brand calls itself “the choice of the world’s best.”